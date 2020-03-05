REYNOLDSVILLE — The preliminary hearing for the newest allegations against former Jefferson County Constable Paul Pape was held last Friday, after a continuation from Feb. 18.
The new charges were filed through the Office of the Attorney General on Jan. 13, and included official oppression and obstructing the administration of law or other governmental function.
The charges are related to an incident in August 2014, in which Pape reportedly contacted the victim via Facebook to ask if she would go on a date with him. After going on a date, Pape allegedly told the victim there was a warrant out for her child’s father and the victim wanted the warrant to be served.
He allegedly gave her the ultimatum of moving in with him or having sex with him to get him to serve the warrant. The victim’s father was present while this conversation took place over the phone, and was interviewed as well. He reportedly confirmed what the victim reported to police about the conversation.
The preliminary hearing was the only one scheduled for the day, and resulted in enough evidence being found on both charges to move the case on to the Common Pleas Court. Pape’s bail was set at $30,000 unsecured.
No further actions have been taken regarding the charges. The jury selection for Pape’s previous case in the Common Please Court is scheduled for March 16 with President Judge John Foradora.