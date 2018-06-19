DuBOIS — More charges have been filed against a 23-year-old DuBois man arrested in connection with a series of arsons which occurred in a residential area of Sandy Township, Clearfield County, between Feb. 16 and May 30.
Brady Dillon Michael Burkett, 32 TimetoBid Road, has been charged by Sandy Township Police with seven counts of arson (danger of death or bodily injury), six counts of arson (intent to destroy unoccupied building), six counts of reckless burning or exploding, seven counts of criminal mischief, seven counts of recklessly endangering another person, seven counts of criminal trespass, one count of aggravated arson (person present inside property), six counts of arson endangering property, and seven counts of risking catastrophe.
According to the affidavit of probable cause filed at District Judge Patrick Ford’s office in DuBois, the charges are the result of Sandy Township police and fire departments being called to mobile home fires and a shed fire at 19 Timetobid Road on Feb. 16, March 30, April 11, 27 Timetobid Road on Feb. 16, 31 Timetobid Road on May 30, 120 Judge Road on April 18 and 27 Phillips Creek Road on May 1 in Sandy Township.
Burkett was previously charged in connection with arsons that occurred at 9:52 p.m. on May 30 when a fire destroyed a vacant mobile home at 31 Timetobid Road, according to a previously published Courier Express article.
Burkett was interviewed at the Sandy Township Police Department on May 31, according to the affidavit. Police say he confessed to entering the mobile home at 31 Timetobid and using a lighter to ignite a couch cushion. He then departed the burning home and returned to his residence. The fire destroyed the home and all contents.
Subsequently, Burkett reportedly confessed to causing all seven fires in the neighborhood since Feb. 16 while speaking to Sandy Township Police.
The shed at 27 Timetobid Road was set on fire by a bottle rocket, the affidavit said. Burkett reportedly was shooting bottle rockets and observed one go into the shed and immediately start something on fire when the report (bang) of the rocket occurred. He reportedly said he tried to put it out but was unsuccessful. He reportedly then alerted the elderly lady in the trailer and called 911. The residence was occupied at the time of the fire.
According to the affidavit, Burkett said the second fire at 19 Timetobid Road was lit when he took a lighter to plastic bubble wrap in the kitchen. The bubble wrap was in an envelope under the sink in or around a base cabinet.
The third fire, at 19 Timetobid Road, was set when he ignited clothing on the floor inside the front door, the affidavit said.
Burkett reportedly said that he ignited manila folders found in the bedroom near the bed with a BIC candle lighter inside the 120 Judge Road property.
Burkett reportedly told police he ignited grass under the abandoned home at 27 Phillips Creek Road, at the downhill corner near the rear bedroom. The fire reportedly spread into the home from there.
Burkett reportedly told police he used a lighter to ignite a couch just inside the main door of 31 Timetobid Road property.
