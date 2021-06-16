ST. MARYS — Upcoming transfers, hires and resignations of St. Marys Area School District positions were a topic of Monday evening’s board of administrators meeting.
Noel Petrosky will resign as St. Marys Area Middle School principal as of June 30, 2021.
Julie Boyer, South St. Marys Street Elementary School assistant principal, has been named the new SMAMS principal as of July 1, 2021.
St. Marys Area High School Metal Working Instructor Ben Schneider has retired as of June 4, 2021.
New hires
- Sydney Paropacic, special education teacher at Fox Township Elementary School, effective Aug. 23, 2021.
- Felicia Quinn, SMAHS/SMAMS music teacher, effective Aug. 23, 2021.
- Doug Price, assistant boys basketball coach
- Abbey Bauer, longterm SMAHS substitute
- Julie Hnat, longterm SMAMS substitute
- DeAnna Singer, speech/language therapist externship, SSMSES
- Kirstie Bennett, speech/language therapist externship, Fox Township/Bennetts Valley elementary schools
Transfers
- Samantha Zimmerman, a longterm SMASD substitute, will be a special education teacher, upon receiving certification, effective Aug. 22, 2021.
- Paula Bauer, transfer from St. Marys Area Virtual Academy to SSMSES
- Amy Belovesick, transferring from St. Marys Area Virtual Academy to SSMSES
- Gabrielle Geitner, transfer from Fox Township Elementary School to SSMSES
- Ann Hart, transfer from SMAMS to SSMSES
- Amanda Vollmer, transfer from St. Marys Area Virtual Academy to Bennetts Valley/Fox Township elementary schools
Board procedures
- Richard R. Brown, Jr., has been appointed as SMASD solicitor for the 2021-22 school year.
Contracts/agreements for the 2021-22 school year
- The board approved a contract for services with Dickinson Center for two full-time mental health specialists for SMASD.
- A contract for network services between SMASD and Advanced Computer Solutions was approved.
- A letter of agreement between Alcohol and Drug Abuse Services and SMASD was approved.
- A contract between Penn Highlands Elk and SMASD for physical/occupational therapy services was approved.
- The board approved a cooperative agreement between SMASD and St. Francis University.
{strong style=”font-size: 12px;”}General school affairs/transportation{/strong}
- Adult breakfast prices were set at $1.99, while adult lunches were set at $3.86 for the 2021-22 school year.
- Janice Anderson was approved as a school bus driver for SMASD with Muccio School Transportation.