ST. MARYS — South St. Marys Street Elementary School has a reputation for celebrating kindness, because it matters.
Principal Chrissy Kuhar and Assistant Principal Julie Boyer, as well as SSMSES teachers, have made it their mission to spread kindness in every way possible, including utilizing social media resources.
Boyer says she was previously posting videos to the school’s website, but began posting them to Facebook using “movie maker,” and found people were a lot more receptive. Videos are now posted all the time, celebrating a theme like the 100th day of school, or “World Kindness Day” at which students wore cardigans in honor of Mr. Rogers.
The school guidance counselor, Kate McGonnell, manages the Facebook page.
“It’s whatever we can do to get our story out into the community, in a way that’s accessible to them,” she said.
Another goal of the posts is to spread messages and reminders to parents, McGonnell adds, and allow parents to see the good things their children and administrators are doing.
Kuhar and Boyer will also post videos or photos of theirselves, such as on the first day of school and elementary night at Dutch Country Stadium.
The children are also taught to be resilient if someone is being unkind to them, Kuhar says. Anti-bullying messages are regularly shared.
The school’s appearance also exhibits kindness, Kuhar says, including the offices of administrators, which exemplify bright colors and positive quotes.
On “Dot Day,” every student writes a message or leaves a photo, displayed outside of the cafeteria. There are also “Why I love my school” posters.
Each year, students also add a painted rock to a tree in front of the school, “leaving their mark” there, Kuhar adds.
Administrators also schedule lunch dates with the students, Kuhar and Boyer say, reminding each and every one of them they are important.
“We try to teach them how to learn from mistakes and be better,” Kuhar said. “We all have the same focus here, and that’s the kids.”
They also try to support parents and families, doing things like sending out cards during a hard time.
SSMSES teachers also go above and beyond, the women said, dressing up in Halloween costumes and bringing in birthday treats.
Students are encouraged to “Be the ‘I’ in kind” and to help make the world a better place, Kuhar and Boyer said.
Kuhar says they are in the mindset that SSMSES is a wonderful and kind place to be, and that message transfers to the students through the atmosphere.
“Not only do we say that this is the greatest place on earth, but we really, truly believe that,” Kuhar said.