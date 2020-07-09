ST MARYS — A few St. Marys Area School District board members and administrators had questions about the newly-released pandemic plan for the upcoming school year.
Student representative Aiden Bobik asked SMASD Superintendent Brian Toth if the public would be able to review and comment on this plan before it’s approved Aug. 10, to which Toth responded they would not. The plan will be posted following board approval.
Board President Eric Wonderling added that it was difficult to put the 55-page plan together with 30-40 people, without adding input from the general public as well.
“This will be an ever-changing plan,” he added. “The protection of our students and employees is our focus.”
Bobik also asked what happens if someone tests positive. Toth responded that local health officials would be consulted, as well as the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Board member Melissa Lundin asked if the plan had consulted how many students would be in one classroom at a time, or considered block scheduling.
“We are looking at ways to reduce the number of students in areas, while making sure they get a proper education,” Toth said. “This is something we have discussed.”
Staff have also discussed reducing graduation credits so students can get more work experience, Toth said.
Board member Lewis Murray recommended SMASD teaching students about things like viruses, safety precautions and masks. Mask requirement may be easier if they informed and educated on the benefits with credible material.
St. Marys Area High School Principal Joe Schlimm said he believes most students will follow along with this policy.
“I think most of our students are informed and will comply,” he said.
Schlimm added the school will work with those who aren’t complying as discretely as possible.
New SMASD Assistant Superintendent Harley Ramsey was introduced at the conclusion of the meeting.