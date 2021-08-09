DuBOIS — Administrators at the DuBois Village pride themselves on making the facility feel “like home” as much as possible for both residents and staff.
Director of Wellness Deb Harris is the only nurse in the building – she manages the nursing staff and assesses the residents, she said, as well as communicates with family members and doctors.
Harris, who has her personal care home administrator license, has been involved in DCCCI for 35 years. She enjoys using her experience to manage employees and make sure they are happy, which is important.
With the residents, it’s very hard for them to leave their homes, so it’s rewarding to see them become comfortable within the Village setting, said Harris, a new place to call home.
DuBois Village Administrator Caroline Rockwell has worked for DCCCI for 19 years in various positions, but ultimately taking on some of the same roles.
Her job, she said, is to make sure the facility is providing the care it agreed to provide for its residents and meeting their needs, as well as following all Pennsylvania Department of Health regulations. Rockwell also tries to ensure there is a good work environment for employees and that they have the proper training, and any issues that arise are resolved.
The year of the COVID-19 pandemic brought on many additional responsibilities and new guidance to follow, said Rockwell, of which they did their best to modify things like activities and meals. The hardest part, she said, was the emotional strain that was put on residents and staff. It was an “emotionally exhausting” time for everyone, who best adapted to each individual situation.
For more information, visit www.duboisccci.com and follow the Facebook page.