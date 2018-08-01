DuBOIS — The DuBois Area School Board at last week’s meeting directed the administration to carefully review any current and/or future “out of attendance” requests.
Approval was given with the understanding that in order for a request to be considered, the primary class, grades kindergarten through second, requested must have fewer than 20 students enrolled and the intermediate class, grades three through four, requested must have fewer than 25 students enrolled.
Permission to enroll at an out of attendance school will be approved or disapproved at the sole and absolute discretion of Superintendent Luke Lansberry.
“Was it not our policy, at the present time, that there would be no out of attendance requests?” Director David Schwab asked prior to board’s approval.
“Correct,” said Lansberry. “There was a board motion back before we closed elementary schools to not honor boundary requests because of trying to maintain some consistency through that process so they weren’t moving targets all over the place. But now we’re in a situation where things have calmed down and we come up with situations where sometimes it’s a wash, and sometimes it’s even beneficial to the district and prevents us from having to explore adding staff ... because it balances the process, and it honors everybody’s ... it’s kind of win-win-win. Folks are happy, and everybody seems to be happy. But right now our hands are tied and we can’t honor that because of the motion that we made back at that time.”
“Once we put our foot in the door is it going to escalate?” asked Schwab.
“Well, that’s why the numbers are kind of the catch because if 20 to 25 are goals, that gives us opportunity to keep a handle on it,” said Lansberry. “Otherwise, it’s off the rails. Also some flexibility to balance things in the district. It’s always delicate.”
“I’m perfectly fine with this, but I think that it would probably be a good idea to tell people who you’re granting this to, as it could be revoked in the future,” said Director Lee Mitchell. “It’s nice to be able to allow people who are grandfathered into the system, but I think that we should try to honor that. If we need to redo district lines or something in the future we should try to let people stay at the schools, but I think that they should just be upfront, that they are not led to believe that they will be grandfathered in. If we do have to move along, we don’t want to have to deal with those kinds of situations.”
The board approved the motion, 8-1, with Schwab voting no.
