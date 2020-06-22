ST. MARYS — Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the Elk County Humane Society has been closed to the public, but allowing people to make appointments to visit with animals they are interested in adopting.
Operations Manager Sarah Evers said the humane society is basically back open as normal, except for a few changes.
“We are still encouraging people to fill out applications online through our website, and a staff member will be in touch,” she said. “It’s been working so well, and it has made our adoption process a bit more streamlined.”
This also saves potential adopters steps, Evers notes, since it’s one in-person trip to the facility, rather than two or three.
“They also know to bring their rabies certificates for their animals at home, if needed,” she said.
The humane society is also still encouraging the public to wear masks, as staff members wear them when people come in, Evers said.
“Otherwise, we are still disinfecting after each person visits, as well as limiting the number of people (permitted) in the building at one time,” she said. “It’s hard to social distance in such a small building, but so far, it’s been working, and people have been doing very well with the changes.”
The pandemic hurt the humane society’s fundraising goals, Evers said. However, it had double the number of adoptions for dogs and cats during the shutdown.
Currently, the Elk County Humane Society has two dogs available for adoption, and around 30 cats and kittens.
For more information, follow the Elk County Humane Society on Facebook, visit www.echumanesociety.org or call 814-834-3247.