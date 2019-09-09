BROCKWAY – With the start of a new school year comes the start of new evening classes at the Brockway Center for Arts and Technology.
The new evening classes being offered are called Art After Dark and will include a metals and jewelry making class and a ceramics class. The classes will run from September to November.
The metals and jewelry making class will be held on Tuesdays starting Sept. 16 until Nov. 4. The class will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. once a week for eight weeks straight. The classes are open to all skill levels in metal work.
“Whether you’re trying jewelry and metals for the first time, or looking to build on previous skills, this class is all encompassing to the fundaments of metals,” Melissa Lovingood, the class instructor said.
Students will learn how to shape and form larger sized metal forms, the basic techniques of torch-work, and soldering.
The theme of the class will be nature forms, and students will learn how to recreate forms from photos of nature they bring in. Close up photos are helpful for creating the textures of fur or feathers. Students need to bring a physical or digital image of a 3x3 inch or a 5x5 inch form from nature.
Students may choose to create anything from parts on a mobile, a wind chime, or functional or wearable objects.
Tuition for the class will cost $144 plus $60 for materials. There is a 15 percent discount for educators and senior citizens. There is no tuition cost to art teachers, who will be asked only to pay the materials fee.
The Art After Dark ceramics class will meet on Thursdays beginning on Sept. 26. Classes will be held from 6-9 p.m. weekly until Nov. 14.
This class will be taught by Quinn Hulings, and students will learn both hand-building and wheel-throwing techniques. This class is also open to all skill levels.
Tuition for the class is $144 plus $60 for materials. The same discounts offered for the metals and jewelry class apply to this class as well. There is also a 20 percent discount to those who enroll in two Art After Dark classes.
The classes can also be used for Act 48 credits with participating schools.