DuBOIS — Alisha Henry of PNC Capital Markets LLC presented a financial analysis for the proposed Oklahoma Elementary addition and renovation project at last Thursday’s public hearing.
Henry said four alternative methods of financing for the proposed renovations and additions to Oklahoma Elementary School were examined including:
- Cash or short-term loan
- General obligation bond issue
- A local authority issue
- A financing through the State Public School Building Authority
Henry said the General Obligation alternative offers the district the advantage of lower interest rates, more favorable refunding provisions and keeps more control with the local school board.
Based on these analyses and past performance, the least costly alternative for financing for the project is the General Obligation Bond issue.
Under a General Obligation Bond, construction and related costs are listed at $13,255,556; contingency, $393,460; cost of issuance, $171,500 for a total of $13,820,516. She noted less interest earned of $5,516. The bond issue would be $13,815,000.
Henry said the average annual payment at 3.50 percent for 20 years would be $972,038.
Henry said the school district is considering other ways to reduce the debt service and local effort needed to fund the project.
She said the district will likely utilize bond insurance on the 2021 Bonds to increase the credit rating on the bonds and to decrease interest costs.
The district will use wrap-around debt service structure on the future Bonds in order to minimize the millage impact, Henry said.
Henry said the state will reimburse the district for a portion of the principal and interest which the district pays each year on the bonds. The amount of reimbursement is determined by two factors, the percentage of the project determined by the state Department of Education to be reimbursable and the district’s market value aid ratio.
Henry said it is estimated that the project will have a maximum reimbursable project amount of $3,125,871.
Based on a pro-forma calculation of reimbursement for a bond issue sized for this project, the reimbursement percentage would be 22.62 percent. The district’s percentage is 61.48 percent. When these two percentages are multiplied, the result is an “effective” reimbursable percentage of 13.91 percent.
Therefore, each dollar paid by the district toward debt service, the state will reimburse the district 13.91 cents for the project. Based upon the preceding percentages, the final reimbursement realized by the district is estimated to be $2,931,499.
The total millage impact of the project is: $13,815,000 G.O. Bonds on Table 1 equals 1.51 mills. The millage impact from the bond issue of 1.51 mills plus the indirect costs of 0 mills equals a total millage impact of 1.51 mills, Henry said.