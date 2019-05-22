RIDGWAY — Tax relief and advocacy for local business and summer events were among topics at Monday evening’s Ridgway Borough Council meeting.
Ridgway Borough Manager Paul McCurdy opened the meeting with 2019 chemical bids for the water and sewage plant. Barber’s Chemicals, SAL Chemical, Univar Solutions and others were among those who bid.
Dale Fox, president of Tri-County Rails to Trails, attended Monday’s meeting to ask for “local traffic only” sawhorses in two or three locations in order to reduce traffic volume during the “Walk on the Wild Side” event June 8 in Ridgway.
Ridgway Borough Code Enforcement Officer Michael Handley talked about issues with which he has dealt in the last few months.
Previously, a building permit applied for would go to Bureau Veritas — a testing, inspection and certification agency for a wide range of industries. Handley met with BV inspectors to discuss “better ways” of addressing permitting questions, he said, aiming to eliminate personality conflicts that have become problems in the past. The agency agreed to work on more of a personal level with borough residents, and business owners are grateful the borough has acted as an advocate for them.
“Their job is to inspect, not make plans for new businesses coming in,” Handley said.
The LERTA — Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance — ordinance brings some relief to local business owners. Handley said he would bring a proposed copy of the ordinance to the next meeting.
“Upfront costs for businesses can be astronomical, and we are doing our best to help,” he said. “We want to instill pride in our community, and we need to help businesses come in.”
McCurdy said with the Community Block Development grant funds, the borough has been putting “curb ramps” in around town with street improvements. More streets will be redone in 2020 using liquid fuel funds.
A community meeting about the Spruce Street project will be held at 4:30 p.m. at the Central Fire Hall May 29, McCurdy said.
Ridgway Skate Park’s grand opening will be held Saturday at noon. The Summer Parks Program, sponsored by the Ridgway Area school District, will begin the first week of June, and the Ridgway Pool will open for the summer during the second week.
Meetings are held at 7 p.m. on the third Monday of each month in the Ridgway Municipal Building.