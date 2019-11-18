DuBOIS — Aegis Coffee Roasters, now located at 2 East Long Ave. in DuBois, has found the perfect downtown niche to spread its love for friendships made over a cup of joe.
Manager Judie Mammone, who lives in Treasure Lake with her husband and children, is originally from Pittsburgh, and has a background in working at coffee shops.
Mammone and her husband decided to go back to college at age 32, she said, which brought them to DuBois. She graduated from Penn State University in public relations and marketing.
Mammone originally applied to be an Aegis barista, she said, and ended up in a higher position.
More than just a steaming cup of roasted on-site coffee, Aegis is much about the experience that people have there, Mammone said.
“Coffee has its own culture,” she said. “You get together and sit down and talk with friends. So much in life is shared over a cup of coffee.”
ACR opened in downtown DuBois in mid July. The previous Watson Highway building is now used for operation purposes, Mammone adds.
The West Long Avenue location is perfect for the coffee shop in several ways, Mammone said, including its ability to bring in a lot of foot traffic, and the historical building itself, even the original bank vault.
“The old bank was the right fit for this,” Mammone said. “It didn’t deter from the original beauty and uniqueness — we just repurposed it.”
A lot of the coffee shop’s tables are refurbished ones from the old bank, she adds. Aegis kept the originality, even an older blueprint, but also added a modernized feel.
Aegis offers live music events each Friday, and soon-to-be open-mic nights, Mammone said. An ugly-sweater party will be hosted in December.
“It’s a medium to draw people together,” she said. “They can come in and listen to something they haven’t heard before, and artists can showcase what they do.”
Work of Winkler Gallery of Fine Art’s “artist of the month” is displayed there, too.
“We are trying to display every type of artist we can,” Mammone said.
It is also the plan to work with other local businesses, Mammone said, including Penn State DuBois LaunchBox, which recently opened in the same building, to accept “lion cash” from students, and provide food during Guzzo’s and Co.’s fashion show Nov. 20.
The food items Aegis offers are ones that can made quickly, but are top-notch quality, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches and paninis. First and foremost, Aegis is a coffee shop, and looks to emphasize that experience, she said.
It has also been enjoyable for Mammone to hire and work with her daughter, Kylee, she says.
Aegis has 10 employees, Mammone said, and already many regular customers who stop in.
“It’s so much fun to see them and know what they’re getting,” she said. “It feels like a family here. I love watching that grow, and watching friendships start. As the store grows, that will continue.”
For more information, visit Aegis Coffee Roasters on Facebook, www.aegiscoffeeroasters.com or call 814-372-2266.