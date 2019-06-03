Donna Chollock is moving on after teaching 50 years at DuBois Central Catholic School. It is no coincidence that her retirement coincided with the Class of 2019 graduating on Sunday.
“They’re a favorite of mine, and that’s making it a little more bearable to me because I’m so close to this class and I’m friends with their grandparents,” said Chollock. “I told them when they were freshmen, ‘We’re freshmen and we’re going to be graduating soon.’ And they said, ‘No, that’s forever.’”
Turns out it was not forever, after all.
When the students in the Class of 2019 were freshmen, Chollock said she did the math and knew that their graduation would mark her 50th year of teaching.
“I wanted to try to make it to 50,” said Chollock.
For more than 20 years, her love of traveling was shared with the students by sponsoring yearly trips together to Europe and the South Pacific. During those trips, she has ridden a zip-line through the jungle, taken gladiator lessons and danced in discos.
“We went everywhere — more than 20 countries in 20 years,” said Chollock. “I thought I’ve got to stop because my mother’s getting older and I know she was a little bit antsy about my leaving last year, she was not well. And I thought, ‘I’m going to stop this,’ and thought 20 was a convenient number and I felt good about that.”
And then 50 was another “convenient” number.
Chollock said she feels so much like she is graduating with the Class of 2019 that she has requested to be a member of the DCC Alumni Association, Class of 2019.
“It’s bizarre that I was one of two youngest members of the Reynoldsville-Sykesville Class of 1965,” Chollock said. “I’ve managed to graduate from high school twice: once at 17, now from DCC at 71. Being in school so long has been a good life for me. I will miss it, but it’s time to move on.”
At age 21, Chollock began working at DCC in 1969 — always high school level and always science. She has taught Biology, AP Biology, AP Environmental Science, Ecology, Chemistry, and French I, II, III, and IIII. Over the years, she has also been the advisor for Envirothon, Prom, the Junior Class, Middle School Science Fair, St. Catherine’s Memorial Day Planting, spaghetti dinners, working Bingo, Carnegie Science Day and foreign trips.
“People have often asked the oddest question to me, ‘Are you still teaching,’ like I’ve done the same thing for 50 years,” said Chollock.
But it’s not the same job at all, she said.
“All 50 years have been different. They’re all different in some way,” Chollock said.
Reflecting on her career in education and how it’s changed, Chollock said, “It’s interesting ... I’m a farm girl, how did you learn farming? By doing. By collaborating.”
This, she said, is what is happening now in education.
“It’s about time,” Chollock said.
And the internet, she said, has made global education “just very, very possible.”
“Students can question, they can document, they can question, they can find answers,” said Chollock. “You can help them, they help me because I will often do this, find this on here for me when we use the internet in the classroom and I like that. They’re testing online, I like that. So even though we are just DuBois, PA we can play our part and we can be sharing information from the rest of the world, that’s just very valuable.”
When asked what has been the most memorable part of her career, Chollock’s answer was simple — now.
“It’s been a good year and I think it was the collaborative learning and I mean me too, collaborative learning,” said Chollock.
What will retirement look like for Chollock?
“Play catch up with the house — it’s remodeling time,” she said.
It will also mean more time with her husband, Ron, who has been retired for 17 years, with her 95-year-old mother, Beulah Reed, who still lives on the farm, and visits to see her daughter, who lives in Virginia.
Education will still be very important to Chollock even though she will no longer be in the classroom.
“I’m like my grandfather, I want to keep on learning,” said Chollock. “He was an avid lifelong learner and that is one of our mottos here (DCC). It does a body and a mind good.”