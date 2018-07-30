DuBOIS — Local first responders and health professionals are partnering to host a preventative and educational public event.
AmServ DuSAN Community Ambulance and Penn Highlands DuBois will host community screenings and a health fair on the morning of Saturday, Aug. 18.
DuSAN Human Resources Manager Skylar Buriak said this is the second year of hosting this effort, and being proactive and preventative when it comes to health and wellness is always a good thing to stress to the public.
“The screenings are important for early detection of potential disease and preventative care,” Buriak said. “The health fair informs community members of the local healthcare options available to them.”
Penn Highlands professionals will conduct blood analysis screenings, covering conditions such as heart disease, anemia, kidney disease, diabetes and liver disease. Additional and optional tests can also be purchased.
The community screenings also are a more affordable way for people to stay safe and preventative.
“The screenings offer an economical means to obtain routine blood testing, in lieu of high co-pays and deductibles,” said AmServ DuSAN’s Director of Compliance and Education Dawn Buck.
Vendors will provide informational and educational materials, as well as give advice and health tips to anyone who needs them, Buriak and Buck said.
Several local organizations attend, providing information on everything from mental health resources and support groups to retirement communities. Some that participated last year include the Clearfield-Jefferson Drug and Alcohol Commission, NovaCare Rehabilitation, DuBois Continuum of Care Community and the Clearfield Jefferson Suicide Prevention Team.
Both DuSAN and Penn Highlands DuBois professionals aim to educate the public all year long, partnering up for different causes, including the Stroke Awareness Race that was held during Stroke Awareness Month in May.
Walk-ins will be accepted that day, but people are also encouraged to pre register prior to the event. For more information or to register, call 1-888-920-4636.
The screenings and health fair will be held at 835 Beaver Drive in DuBois from 6:30-9:30 a.m.
