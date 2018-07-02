Independence Day celebrations are just around the corner, and many people in the community look forward to seeing brightly colored sparks light up the sky.
Many have the day off work and plans with family and friends to barbecue in the backyard, hang out at the pool or have a picnic by the river.
If you’re setting off fireworks, though, there are many things to remember and consider to keep you and those around you safe.
According to the National Safety Council, the month of July historically has an astonishingly high number of visits to emergency rooms. “More fires are reported on the Fourth of July than any other day of the year,” and two out of five fires are fireworks related, according to a council spokesman.
The National Fire Protection Association says that an average of 1,300 house or building fires and 300 vehicle fires occur in relation to fireworks each year.
In fact, people without experience are encouraged not to set off fireworks themselves, but to watch them from afar as displays conducted by professionals. The American Red Cross recommends being at least 500 feet away from the location from which they are launched.
In 2016, around 11,000 people were injured in firework-related incidents. Even small devices like firecrackers and sparklers can be dangerous to children or anyone setting them off, says the NSC.
Some parents may not realize sparklers can reach up to 2,000 degrees and could possibly catch and ignite on clothing. Even small, seemingly harmless firecrackers can cause burns. Bottle rockets have been known to cause harm to teens, even resulting in reduced vision due to eye injuries.
The American Red Cross gives basic fireworks safety tips such as never being impaired by drugs or alcohol while lighting them, never lighting them indoors, having a bucket of water nearby, refraining from relighting a malfunctioned firework and always wearing protective eyewear.
If enjoyed safely and from the appropriate distance, fireworks are one of the best parts of holiday-related celebrations each year.
Pet awareness
Something else people often forget during their Independence Day festivities are their animals at home, who are likely to be traumatized by the loud “booms.”
Both dogs and cats have sensitive ears, and will even go so far as to break through gates, fences or windows to try and escape what they’re experiencing during fireworks.
The American Veterinary Medical Association recommends keeping your dog or cat in a closed room and inside of a crate in order to keep them from running away and to help muffle the noise.
It’s also recommended to give them a healthy-dosed sedative, play soothing sounds for them and make sure they’re hydrated. If fireworks are traumatic enough to cause health issues, pet owners are even encouraged to stay home to coax them through the experience.
