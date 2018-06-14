DuBOIS — Throughout the year, AmServ DuSan Community Ambulance aims to educate the community and its youth on what to do in case of an emergency.
The 44th annual National EMS Week was May 20-26. The observance recognizes life-saving first responders and their day-to-day efforts in communities around the country, encouraging people to have special events in honor of those officers.
Local AmServ DuSan first responders have made visiting children a part of their month-of-May routine for four years now, said Director of Compliance and Education Dawn Buck.
Education and awareness are both important parts of being a first responder — helping the community to be prepared in case of an emergency, Buck said. Once children reach a certain age, they are able to understand what action to take if someone needs help.
On May 24, AmServ officers visited the Child Development Center at the DuBois Area YMCA, where they gave presentations to children and demonstrations outside with the ambulance and stretcher. They will be returning soon as part of the YMCA’s summer programs schedule.
They gauge their presentations to each class depending on the age group and what the youngsters can understand, making sure not to scare the children, while also making them aware, Buck said.
“We let them go inside the ambulance and try to make them comfortable,” she said. “We feel the more comfortable they are, the less afraid they’ll be if there ever is an emergency.”
During EMS week, they visited 800 kids at eight locations, Buck said.
Children in today’s world have much more access to technology that they didn’t used to, such as their parents’ cell phones in case of an emergency, Buck said, which they should know how to operate.
Parents can help at home by making sure their children know what to do if anything ever goes wrong, by teaching them address and phone number basics, Buck said.
“The best thing to do is teach them phone numbers and addresses and when to call 9-1-1, that way we can get help to them as soon as possible,” she said.
Parents are always welcome to bring their children to the AmServ facility, located at 835 Beaver Drive in DuBois, for an educational tour, Buck said. There is always someone there to show them around and help them become familiar with an ambulance.
DuSan also will be giving a presentation on bicycle safety at the end of June, in recognition of National Safety Month. More details will be provided on that soon.
For more information, visit www.amservdusan.com.
