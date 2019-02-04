CLEARFIELD — Not every dog is a match for every home but sometimes they end up right where they were meant to be all along.
Tesha, a black German Shepherd who is part of the American Legion Auxiliary’s special service dogs for veterans project, went through five months of training at Top Dog University in St. Marys before being placed with her veteran in December.
The home wasn’t a match for her, though, said ALA State President Melissa Hrinya of Brockway. A fellow trainer visiting TDU had recommended her uncle, a United States Air Force veteran, to be Tesha’s new handler, and it turns out, they were the perfect match.
When James Peters of Clearfield had to put his dog of 13 years to sleep in March, his health was declining, he said. He went for his annual physical with the Veterans Administration and doctors determined he had gained weight and his health was deteriorating.
“I wasn’t walking two or three times a day anymore,” he said. “I was eating fast food at lunchtime instead of going home to walk her (my dog).”
That was the week before Peters got Tesha. It turns out, she was looking for a new companion, too.
Peters swore he’d probably never get a dog again, since he couldn’t bear the pain of losing another. Then, his oldest brother died the following October.
“The week I got to meet Tesha, too many things lined up for it to happen,” he said. “I think maybe my brother was up there and said, ‘You need another dog, and I found this match for you.’”
Tesha was donated by a friend of Hrinya’s. Normally, it would cost thousands of dollars to get a potential service dog and train them, but Top Dog University of St. Marys offered to do it for much less.
Peters has lost 14 pounds, and is interested to see how other indicators have improved since his last checkup, since he now walks Tesha regularly.
“She is the queen of his world,” Hrinya says of the match.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.