FALLS CREEK — The Clearfield-Jefferson Counties Regional Airport Authority accepted a Federal Aviation Adminstration grant to cover the crack sealing and marking project and the obstruction survey environmental preparation at this month’s meeting.
The grant is $24,116 for the obstruction survey environmental preparation and $221,676 for the crack sealing and marking on the airport surfaces, said airport Manager Bob Shaffer.
“That was based on bids that we received, and so the total grant is $245,792 and the local 2.5 percent will wind up being $6,144.80,” Shaffer said.
Following the airport’s Part 139 (certification) inspection last year, work on runway edge markings, as well as the center line of the runway and the center line on the taxiway, was required, airport Manager Bob Shaffer said.
The crack sealing and painting should begin shortly, he said.
“It’ll primarily be nighttime work,” Shaffer said.
Shaffer said the airport did receive portable radios by mid-July as promised.
“We immediately found some glitches in that system, and so we have two items that we need to address,” Shaffer said. “The first being the telephone interconnect. When the system was installed, it required a password for the person calling in to enter to be able to talk to the people here. It made absolutely no sense whatsoever. How do you get a password to them to do that? That was just unacceptable, and the solution to that is an improvement to that telephone interconnect in the amount of $784.94. That’s for material and labor.”
The second issue encountered was that when the system was put into operation, the system which operates and collects the weather data and then distributes it via radio, via telephone, via internet and into the National Weather Service, Shaffer said.
“When it’s broadcasting over the radio, it’s in the background of our radio all the time,” said Shaffer.
The first thing was to go to the National Weather Service and say, “What’s going on?” said Shaffer.
The vendor that put the radio station in did that, worked with them, and of course they said they have this all over. It’s an issue that they encounter wherever they are, Shaffer said.
It did not happen on the airport’s old system but it is happening on the new system. The National Weather Service offered no solutions, he said.
“Our vendor said the solution is a filter that would filter out that particular frequency and allow it not to have the (ASOS) Automated Surface Observing Systems in the background,” Shaffer said.
Shaffer suggested in order to have the radio system work as they intended, to authorize a change order at a cost of $1,259.94.
“And if it helps soften that any, we’re still under the original contract price. When the contract was bid, the contractor bid $76,639. We took a deduction of $1,505, so we’ll still be about roughly $250 under the original bid contract if that adds any value to anyone,” Shaffer said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.