FALLS CREEK — DuBois Regional Airport has received two bids for the upcoming crack sealing and marking project.
“As you recall that’s being generated by the airport’s Part 139 (certification) inspection last year, where we had a write up to improve the center line markings on the taxiway, and the edge markings on the runway, and put the numbers to it,” Shaffer said at Friday’s Clearfield-Jefferson Counties Regional Aiport Authority meeting.
It was reported at last month’s meeting that it was more reasonable to go out and do the whole project than it was to go out and paint a couple of lines, Shaffer said.
Brian Wolfel of the GAI Consultants engineering firm said the two bids were received from JJ Cunningham LLC with a bid of $178,539.60 and Axtells Inc. bid of $186,479.25.
Wolfel suggested that once the grant is approved the authority should go with the low bidder which is JJ Cunningham.
“Our estimate was right around $214,700, so they came in below estimate, both of them,” Wolfel said. “With that, we would recommend awarding the project to JJ Cunningham in the amount of 178,539.60.”
The authority voted to award the project to JJ Cunningham if the airport receives the Federal Aviation Administration grant.
“We don’t have the funds yet, but we want to be prepared,” said Shaffer. “This is the first step to go back to the FAA and say, ‘Okay, here’s what we want to do and here’s who we want to award the contract to.’”
“Yes, we have to bid it, get the number, and then fill out the grant application for the funding for the entire project, which includes administrative costs, engineering costs, and the construction,” said Wolfel.
It was stated that the airport’s share of the total project cost would be approximately 2 1/2 percent.
Obstruction Removal
Shaffer asked Wolfel how the obstruction removal project was coming and Wolfel said they have identified the trees that need to be removed from the property.
ARFF Building/Radio Update
Shaffer reported that radios at the airport should be installed by mid-July. The airport is replacing an antiquated communication system with an updated version. This system allows airport employees to talk among themselves and communicate with aircraft as well as the county 911 system. The project involves handheld radios and fixed radios in all airport vehicles.
Sharing Information
Shaffer shared his efforts with going to the county commissioners and to the City of DuBois and Sandy Township to present the chart information from last month’s meeting. He thinks sharing that information helps them understand how important the airport is to the local economy.
Also, Shaffer reported that “July 13 is going to be the end of an era.”
Shaffer said David Parker, the airport’s representative/engineer for PennDOT Bureau of Aviation for years who has been a huge friend to the airport, is going to retire July 13.
“That’s going to be a sad day. There’s been a lot of progress during David’s tenure as the engineer here at the airport, from representing PennDOT Bureau of Aviation,” Shaffer said. “I’m sure the new guy will take over and do well, but we’re going to miss David, and I just want to make sure the authority is aware of that.”
