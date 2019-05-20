ST. MARYS — St. Marys Area Airport Authority members gathered for their monthly meeting last week and discussed upcoming drag races, the Aviation Festival and promotional letters.
Cathy Lenze and Tom Catalone of the St. Marys Drag Race Association were the opening visitors, sparking a discussion about children’s activities that will be offered this year.
Board members tossed around several ideas, debating whether or not to use an equipment company to bring in activities like a bounce house, dunking game, face painting and others, or use their own organizations. The goal, said George Terbovich, is to bring in annual donations and sponsorships for the airport, not just drag race donations.
Members ultimately voted to “start out small” and put $500 toward a “kids zone” at the first drag race Father’s Day, June 16.
Authority members also discussed progress on the new lease and proof of insurance for West Wind Restaurant, located just by the St. Marys Area Municipal Airport.
The SMAAA has $4,730 in funding available from the Stackpole Hall Foundation, according to the agenda, which may be used to refurbishe the deck and exterior of the restaurant and add things like embossed fiberglass. SMMA Manager Joe Kerchinski said he is looking into quotes for the project.
Kerchinski also is revising a promotional letter, written a couple of years ago, and adding a business plan to it. When it’s distributed, the letter will say what donors’ funds will be used toward at the SMMA.
Ned Jacob brought up the topic of also sending letters to members of the St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce for Aviation Festival donations and vendors, as they did last year. Kerchinski responded he will call all of last year’s vendors and check into Chamber letters.
SMAAA members also approved the 2019-2020 budget. Kerchinski, who takes care of airport maintenance, sought approval to attend general maintenance and quality control training in Latrobe June 18.
The Authority’s next public meeting will be held at 4 p.m. June 10.