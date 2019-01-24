FALLS CREEK — The Clearfield-Jefferson Counties Regional Airport Authority will hold its reorganizational meeting Friday at the DuBois Regional Airport.
The meeting will begin at 8:15 a.m. in the terminal building conference room, according to airport Manager Bob Shaffer.
At the November meeting, it was announced that the positions of chairman, secretary/treasurer and assistant secretary/treasurer expired Dec. 31, 2018.
The following nominations were made by the nominating committee: Chairman Rick Wise, Secretary/Treasurer Alvin Rodgers and Assistant Secretary/Treasurer Jay Chamberlin. These positions will be for a two-year term.
Voting will be at Friday’s reorganizational meeting.
The authority’s regular meeting will follow at 8:30 a.m. Friday.
