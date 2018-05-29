FALLS CREEK — The Clearfield-Jefferson Counties Regional Airport Authority heard an update on the crack sealing and marking project at Friday’s DuBois Regional Airport meeting.
Following the airport’s Part 139 (certification) inspection last year, work on runway edge markings, as well as the center line of the runway and in the center line on the taxiway, was required airport Manager Bob Shaffer said.
“It’s going to be about a $300,000 project and the local share’s going to wind up to be about $7,000,” Shaffer said. “I thought the quotes I got to do the individual painting was significantly less than that. But the quotes, in fact, were $12,600 and $14,850. And that was to do the two edge lines as well as the center line on the runway and the center line on the taxiway. So, doing the project and paying the local share actually saved us about half.”
The authority is scheduled to open bids for the project at 10 a.m. June 13.
“I expect a couple of bids and look forward to moving forward after that,” Shaffer said. “The FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) is ready to issue the grant, hopefully by mid-summer we’re crack sealing and painting shortly after that. And the whole airport will be, at least on the air side, will be painted and ready to go for another couple of years.”
Obstruction Survey
Shaffer said the authority has put together a plan that’s been accepted by the FAA to move forward on determining “what property we need to buy, what trees we need to look at acquiring or topping, and what easements we need to get.”
All of that requires an environmental document in advance as well as programming and planning that’s acceptable to the FAA, Shaffer said.
Brian Wolfel of GAI Consultants engineering firm presented an agreement for the authority’s consideration to move forward on the obstruction project.
“Part of this agreement includes us determining where that property line is and marking the trees of whose ever property that is,” Wolfel said. “The remainder of the agreement is to approach the property owners and say, ‘Look, this is what we have planned for the coming years.’ Finally, the build of it is just to do the FAA clearance for the environmental portion of it.”
GAI Consultants prepared an engineering agreement at a total cost of $24,385.69.
“The issue is, this is all off-property so we have to go do environmental work on somebody else’s property, in order to have the FAA even consider,” Shaffer said. “If we top these trees, the FAA will pay for that. This time. And then the next time, in five years when they grow up again, it’s on us to go out and top them.”
It behooves the authority to try to acquire the property, and clearcut it and be done with it, Shaffer said.
“The FAA will pay for all that. And in order to get that process started, the first step to be able to consider this and talk to anybody, they want an environmental assessment done on these properties in order to move forward,” Shaffer said.
“So with this bid amount, our local share will be 2.5 percent?” asked authority member Dave Brennan.
“That’s right,” said Shaffer.
Brennan made the motion to approve the engineering study for the environmental assessment, for the obstruction removal project, to GAI Consultants.
ARFF Building/Radio Update
Shaffer said the contractor for the radio project has all the documents in place that he needs to proceed with the project and completion is expected by mid-July.
