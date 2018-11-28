FALLS CREEK — The marketing committee for the Clearfield-Jefferson Counties Regional Airport Authority will continue to study and analyze passenger numbers and data shared with them by Southern Airways. Both the committee and airline representatives, along with consultant Magnus Marketing, are uncovering interesting insights, according to committee Chairman Joe Varacallo.
“From the onset when we began collecting zip code data last year at the service counter, we noticed that anywhere from 55 to 65 percent of outbound passengers flying out of DuBois were from a non-local zip code, meaning not one from Clearfield, Elk nor Jefferson counties,” said Varacallo.
“We’re going to take some time in December and January to study the numbers further and we think that will reveal deeper insights into the economic impact by non-local travelers utilizing the airport to visit for leisure and business purposes to our region,” Varacallo said.
Local outbound passengers determined by zip code accounted for 41 percent of those boarding in October 2018, which means 59 percent of outbound passengers were non-local.
Flights on Southern Airways from DuBois to Pittsburgh or Baltimore range from $29 to $59 depending on how far in advance tickets are booked.
For the full schedule of early morning and late afternoon flights to both airports with advanced pricing information, visit www.duboisairport.com or www.iflysouthern.com, or call 800-329-0485, and use airport code DUJ to inquire about flights leaving DuBois.
