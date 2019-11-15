PUNXSUTAWNEY — Alan Pedersen is coming to Punxsutawney to present his “Angels Across the USA” program, a gentle mix of humor and insight into the grief journey.
The program will be free and open to the public on Nov. 18 at the Cobblestone Hotel at 188 Alliance Drive, Punxsutawney, at 7 p.m. The program is open to anyone, but is encouraged for those who have experienced grief or the death of a loved one.
Pedersen is an award-winning singer/songwriter, recording artist, television host and creator of a video series. He is also a nationally recognized speaker on finding hope and rebuilding a life after loss.
When Pedersen lost his 18-year-old daughter in 2001, the focus of his work changed dramatically. To find healing, he began to focus on the grief journey through his music. He also learned more about grief, studying under leading experts in the field.
Pedersen is being brought to Punxsutawney by Chris Gigliotti, who attended one of Pedersen’s programs after losing her son in 2009.
“I’ve spent a lot of time struggling and searching for ‘something’ to help me deal with my loss. Thanks to the Internet and Facebook, I stumbled across Alan Pedersen and Angels Across the USA,” Gigliotti said.
She saw Pedersen for the first time in Harrisburg and said she was struck by how comforting it was to just listen and remember with others in the audience. She is hoping that by bringing Pedersen to Punxsutawney she can help someone else find comfort the way she did.
“We may not be able to stop the pain, but we can learn to stop the panic. There are things that we can learn to help us incorporate the love, memories, and even the pain into our daily lives,” Gigliotti said.
The program will feature some of Pedersen’s original songs about finding hope after loss. He will encourage the audience to celebrate their loved ones and come together to lean on each other.
For more information, contact Gigliotti at 814-952-2100.