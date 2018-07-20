Alice Leula Ishman Adams
Alice Leula (Ishman) Adams, age 91, of Sandy Township, Pa., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 18, 2018, at the Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital, with her loving granddaughter by her side.
Alice was born on July 7, 1927, to the late Oral Oakley and Texas (Gilhousen) Ishman in Knoxdale, Pa. She graduated from Brookville High School and shortly after graduation she made her way to Washington D.C., where she attended and completed stenographer schooling through the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Alice made her way back to Pennsylvania and spent time working for Prudential. She also worked at Basic Energy’s in Reynoldsville as a secretary and eventually used her secretarial skills in Real Estate, not retiring until she was 85 years old.
She was a collector of cookbooks, of which she loved to read. She also loved to cook. She enjoyed playing many different card games and was pleased when she was taught how to play them on the computer. Alice had a beautiful vegetable garden that she maintained every year and she loved all animals, but especially enjoyed cats; she had many through the years.
Alice looked forward to the visits she would make in Knoxdale visiting her family and friends. She fully loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren; in recent years when her health suffered, those little ones helped her to keep moving forward.
Alice is survived by two daughters; Michele “Shelly” (Tom) Dennison of DuBois, Pa., Roxann (Steve) Kuhta of Franklin, Pa.; two granddaughters, Lindsey (Bob) Pannone of Falls Creek, Pa., Stevie-Ann Kuhta of Franklin, Pa.; two grandsons, Jordon Stetz of Oil City, Pa., Josh Stetz of Oil City, Pa.; two great-grandchildren, Makayla and Max Pannone; and her 18-year-old cat, Tootsie.
In addition to her parents, Alice is preceded in death by one sister, Emma Wolfe, and her longtime companion, Rich Riley.
Family and friends will be received on Sunday, July 22, 2018, from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., at the Snyder – d’Argy Funeral Home, 206 E. Main St., Reynoldsville, PA 15851. A second viewing will take place on Monday, July 23, 2018, also at the funeral home, from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. A funeral service will immediately follow the second viewing, beginning at 11 a.m., and officiated by Pastor David Naegel. Interment will take place at the Center Hill Cemetery, Knox Twp., Jefferson Co., Pa.
Memorial contributions can be made in her name to the Center Hill Cemetery Association.
Online condolences and other information may be found at www.snyderdargy.com.
