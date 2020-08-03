DuBOIS — A 39-year-old DuBois man is facing multiple drug-related charges after allegedly being found with heroin and methamphetamine in the City of DuBois, according to a criminal complaint filed at District Judge Patrick Ford’s office.
On July 14, DuBois City Police charged Jeffrey M. Bearer, West Logan Avenue, with a felony count of manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance, two misdemeanor counts of intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered and a misdemeanor count of use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, a Clearfield County Probation Officer called city police and requested assistance at 496 Jeffers St., DuBois, at 1:25 p.m. July 9. Upon arrival, the police were told by the probation officer that they had Bearer who is on active probation with them.
Through speaking with Bearer, the probation officer said he learned Bearer was reportedly in the Poconos and recently returned with a rental vehicle. They said they located a large amount of cash, $1,109, inside the vehicle, according to the affidavit.
Based on those circumstances, the probation officer conducted a search of the vehicle and several items were allegedly found in the right front passenger seat in a backpack. In a purple Crown Royal bag, there was a clear plastic baggie with 180 stamp bags of suspected heroin marked “Dietz & Watson,” along with 19 plastic capsules with a white powder believed to be heroin.
In the glove compartment, inside of a makeup case, the probation officer allegedly located two glass pipes commonly used for smoking methamphetamine, one red plastic straw used for snorting, multiple clear plastic baggies.
On the rear seat, a shoe box was reportedly located that contained a glasses case, which contained three clear plastic baggies with a crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine, two clear plastic baggies with white powder residue, one razor used for cutting the substance, and one glass pipe used for smoking methamphetamine, according to the affidavit.
The items were turned over to the police, who also conducted a search of the vehicle. Inside the vehicle, a wallet was allegedly found containing a Visa debit card with Jeffrey Bearer’s name printed on it. Inside the wallet, $240 in U.S. currency was allegedly found. The money was seized as well due to it being unlawful proceeds stemming from possession with the intent to deliver heroin. The $1,109 was also seized and locked in an evidence safe at the probation office, then transferred back to the city police for evidence.
Bearer’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 14 at Ford’s office.