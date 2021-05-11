RIDGWAY — A Ridgway man has been jailed on $100,000 bail following a large heroin bust that occurred in April.
Dylan Gary Sheen, 24, of Ridgway, is charged with criminal use of a communication facility, a felony in the third degree; conspiracy by the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, a felony; the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, also a felony; possession of a controlled substance, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and the delivery/intent to deliver drug paraphernalia, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge James Martin's office May 7.
The Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General's North Central Municipal Drug Task Force has been conducting an ongoing investigation into narcotics and other controlled substances, which resulted in receiving information about Sheen allegedly trafficking heroin into the Elk County area, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
The information indicated Sheen was selling heroin from his upstairs apartment at 438 E. Main St. in Ridgway. Additional information was provided that a woman residing with Sheen had knowledge of him distributing heroin, driving him to obtain the heroin supply, according to the affidavit of probable cause. No charges have been filed against the woman yet, according to Pennsylvania's online court system.
On April 7, members of the drug task force served a warrant on Sheen's apartment, where he and the woman were located. As a result, search warrant execution officers seized 950 bags of heroin and more than $5,000, as well as several cell phones, according to the affidavit of probable cause. In addition, numerous drug paraphernalia items, including syringes, a scale, Ziploc bags and other items, were also seized. Sheen allegedly indicated that his phone would show evidence of drug distribution.
Further investigation indicated that the woman living with Sheen was also allegedly conspiring with him to sell heroin, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Sheen's preliminary hearing is set for May 21 at Martin's office.