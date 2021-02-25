CLEARFIELD — Allegheny Ridge Recreation Association was awarded a $200,000 grant by the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources to study the feasibility of a six-county multi-use trail system which will focus on motorized recreation.
This will be one of the largest studies of its kind to date. Selected from numerous submissions to the DCNR, ARRA received the grant funding for the study and will work in cooperation with various state and private agencies.
Yearly the DCNR accepts submissions for grant funding via various sources. The award received is funded from the state ATV Reserve Fund, which is funded by registration, and fees associated with ATV use.
“This study opens the possibility for a new era of economic development,” said ARRA President Doug Wagner. “Hatfield McCoy accounts for nearly $40 million of tourism monies for West Virginia. We have the resources, now we need to build the infrastructure.”
“For years we had hoped to create a trail system, and acquiring this grant from the DCNR gets us one step closer to making it a reality,” said Project Coordinator David Hayes.
Visit Clearfield County is also heavily involved in this project, according to Josiah Jones, Visit Clearfield County executive director and Clearfield County Recreation and Tourism Authority open records officer.
“We are working with the ARRA to help expand and create ATV trails within Clearfield County,” said Jones. “We need to take advantage of this huge economic opportunity.”
ARRA is an organization which focuses on developing recreational land use and resources. They have more than 1,200 members that participate in various projects from fundraisers to trail clean ups. The trail system proposed will cover nearly 127 miles reaching from Somerset County northward and looking to connect to the Snow Shoe Rails to Trails ATV riding area.