An Altoona man faces charges after allegedly leaving his injured passenger at the scene of a DUI crash in Benezette Township.
According to an affidavit of probable cause in the case, Brent Anthony Campbell, 51, of 225 Cherry Ave., Altoona, faces charges after a wreck into a tree Nov. 25.
According to police, an officer was dispatched to the scene of the crash at approximately 5:35 p.m. only to find the vehicle involved and its driver gone, but a passenger being treated for minor injuries.
Fire personal at the scene told police Campbell had left the scene of the crash, driving east on the Quehanna Highway, according to court documents. Police soon found the jeep alleged to have hit the tree along the side of the highway with Campbell in the driver’s seat.
According to police, Campbell said he was involved in a crash, but was unsure of what had occurred. He said he believed his front tire had left the right side of the roadway causing him to lose control of his vehicle and strike a tree on the left side of the highway. According to police, Campbell and his passenger were coming from a friend’s camp, where Campbell had been drinking. He allegedly said he had been “scared and nervous,” which had led him to leave his passenger behind and attempt to return to the camp. According to police, Campbell said his jeep had broken down a few miles from the site of the crash.
Police allege field testing indicated Campbell was intoxicated. According to court documents, a blood test later showed his blood alcohol level to be .207 percent.
Campbell faces four counts of misdemeanor DUI; a misdemeanor count of accidents involving death or personal injury; and one summary count each of disregarding traffic lane, careless driving, and failure to stop and give information or render aid.
A preliminary hearing for Campbell is scheduled Jan. 8 before Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob in St. Marys.
