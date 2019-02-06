An Altoona man who allegedly tried to break into a Sandy Township home on Jan. 26 but was stopped by police waived his right to a preliminary hearing Friday before District Judge Patrick Ford in DuBois.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Sandy Township police were called to a Reynolds Avenue home at 11:58 p.m., when a woman reported hearing glass break and someone trying to enter her residence. At one point she believed she heard footsteps inside her home and locked herself in a closet.
Police arrived at 12:02 a.m. and reportedly saw a man, later identified as 40-year-old Ronald Argro of Altoona, actively trying to force his way into the house through a back door. He was bleeding profusely from his wrist and hand and there was blood all over the porch and him, the affidavit said. He was placed under arrest and handcuffed behind his back. The affidavit said that Argro stated that someone was after him and that they were in his residence at Reynolds Avenue. DuBois City Police arrived on scene to assist and the township officer cleared the residence. No one was located inside the residence.
The officer was familiar with Argro from a previous incident and he had been staying at the residence. Argro was escorted to the patrol vehicle and EMS was summoned to the scene due to lacerations he had suffered, allegedly while breaking the glass and reaching through the door, the affidavit said. Officers searched the area for footprints. Argro was not wearing shoes and had heavy wool socks on his feet. Officers found only one set of foot prints that had no sole markings leaving the residence and the prints had gone to another neighbor’s residence and walked around and then proceeded to the rear door. No other footprints except those of the officers were located in the fresh snow, the affidavit said.
The affidavit said that Argro told the police he had gone to Walmart with an Uber driver around 9:30 p.m. He stated that the driver advised that he had to be home at 11 p.m. and that the returned home around 9:45 p.m. and the driver helped him carry in the TV he had purchased at Walmart. He said that he then went back outside to thank the driver and when he returned to the residence he saw a male with a black hood behind the TV. He stated that he ran outside and then back inside and heard someone going up the stairs to the second floor, and that is when he ran outside looking for help. He stated that he was knocking on the rear door of the residence and a female came to the door but refused to call police. He said that he was scared so he tried to get into the residence to call police.
The affidavit said the residence does have a camera system and the incident was caught on camera. The victim also stated that she never came to the door, that as soon as she heard the pounding on the door she went to the closet and called 911.
Officers took Argro into custody without incident.
Argro faces charges of criminal attempt to commit burglary — a felony of the first degree, criminal trespass (felony 2), loitering and prowling at night and criminal mischief.
Unable to post $50,000 bail, he is lodged in the Clearfield County Jail.
