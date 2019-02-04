BROCKWAY — Melissa Hrinya of Brockway has developed a passion for providing service dogs, and loving companions, to veterans in need.
“I’m going to do everything I can to make sure the veterans who contact me get a dog,” she said.
Hrinya grew up in Penfield and is the state president of the American Legion Auxiliary. She’s also the wife of Brockway Mayor Bill Hrinya.
Each year, the American Legion Auxiliary State President picks a special project for which to raise money, Hrinya said. One of her friends who had a service dog inspired the idea for the program. All four organizations — the Auxiliary, the American Legion, the Sons of the American Legion and the American Legion Riders — were all willing to contribute.
Hrinya contacted the Veterans Administration county representatives, asking for the names of veterans in need of a service dog. She now considers herself the “middle man,” connecting the veterans and service dogs with trainers at Top Dog University in St. Marys.
Service dogs can be trained to detect a number of things, including Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), anxiety or panic attacks and even diabetes, Hrinya said. The dogs in the program have to go to to a disabled veteran, and she prefers to hear from the veterans’ physician that the dog would benefit their quality of life.
Tesha, a black German Shepherd, was the project’s first service dog in training. She was released to her intended veteran in December, but it wasn’t the right match, Hrinya said.
The project started small in the middle of last year, but has since attracted further attention and support. It received a $5,000 donation from a cell phone business that wanted to support the cause. Local VFW fundraisers have raised money for the program, too, and people have offered to host fundraisers.
She has two more veterans and service dogs she hopes to help through the program, up until December of 2019, Hryina said. Since seeing the positive impact the dogs have had for veterans, though, she’s been thinking of every way possible to make the program more permanent.
“I just fell in love with this project,” Hrinya said. “I’m so happy to be a part of it.”
A German Shepherd named Maggie also started training through the program to be a service dog for her owner, Ashley Confer, of State College. The next candidate for training is a yellow Labrador puppy.
“Our area is very veterans-minded and patriotic,” she said. “We do a very good job of taking care of veterans.”
