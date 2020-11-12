ST. MARYS — The St. Marys American Legion Post 103 and St. Marys Servicemen’s Burial Detail hosted a Veterans Day ceremony on the Diamond Wednesday morning, honoring lives lost serving their country and those still serving.
American Legion Post 103 Vice Cmdr. Stephen Bagley began by recognizing the Veterans Monument that sits on the Diamond, dedicated to veterans in the community, living and deceased. As the monument is in the “center of town,” it is like those who have served are the centerpiece of the United States, he said.
Father Peter Augustine of St. Marys Church gave an invocation, and Rev. Tim Hoover of First United Methodist Church gave the closing invocation.
The Singing Dutchmen group and Dan Nedzinski sang “America the Beautiful” and “My Country.”
Sgt. in Charge of the St. Marys Servicemen’s Burial Detail Tom Price gave a recitation of the poem “In Flanders Fields” by John McCrae.
The eternal flame on the Veterans Monument, said Bagley, is re-lit on Nov. 11 at the 11th hour.
“It burns to keep the life of memories to those who have passed on, and those who are living as a token of our eternal thanks,” he said.
Don Wilhelm of the Legion Post 103 relit the eternal flame.
Bagley also paid tribute to Gen. Edward Meyer, whom the boulevard in St. Marys is named after, and former U.S Army chief of staff. Meyer died just a few weeks ago.
“On this Veterans Day, I feel it would be remiss if we did not take a moment to honor his legacy,” Bagley said.
Tom Farley, a local historian, gave a presentation on Meyer’s life and career. He was a member of Post 103 until 2013.
Members of the Auxiliary also traditionally laid a wreath before the monument.
Following the ceremony was the Veterans Memorial Ceremony, where the tolling of the bell was done 11 times, and the St. Marys Servicemen’s Burial Detail sounded their firearms.