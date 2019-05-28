BROCKWAY — The American Legion Post #95 joined posts around the country in celebrating Memorial Day. The event was held in the Brockwayville Depot. However, this year’s celebration has another element to it.
The American Legion Auxiliary, an organization traditionally made up of women, is celebrating its 100th Anniversary. Post #95 was founded five years after the Auxiliary’s birth year of 1919.
“Since our inception in Brockway, there have been hundreds of women who have worked beside the veterans and families of the Post #95 American Legion,” Post #95 Auxiliary President Denise “Dee Dee” Carlini said. “Our current Auxiliary would not be what it is without the past leadership and solid foundation of the officers and membership over the past 95 years.”
Carlini explained that, at the end of World War I, 20 officers were asked to find ways to improve troop morale. Theodore Roosevelt, Jr., suggested an organization of veterans. Soon after, a number of women’s organizations wanted to become official affiliates of the Legion, which soon became the Auxiliary.
“The mission of the Auxiliary is to support the American Legion and to honor the sacrifices of those who serve by enhancing the lives of our veterans, military, and the families, both at home and abroad,” Carlini said.
She emphasized that the Auxiliary focuses on service through volunteer hours, programs, and commitment to veterans and active-duty personnel.
“Some of our local programs include the Veterans Support Project, in which we prepared and shipped care boxes for active duty military,” she said. “We participated in the Veterans’ Day Programs at schools. We also sponsored a brunch for Legion members and delivered gift packages to local veterans and Auxiliary members at Highland View, the Van Zandt Medical Hospital in Altoona, Butler VA Hospital and Mekley-Shakely Rehabilitation Center.”
The ceremony started with Cheryl Moore, director of the Brockway Depot, welcoming the crowd and talking about upcoming depot events. Post #95 Commander Bill Sabatose came in and introduced the Honor Guard, which he described as “not as young as they used to be.” The Honor Guard completed the 21 Gun Salute and played “Taps.”
“When we visit the gravesites of our loved ones this Memorial Day,” Carlini concluded, “we need to remember to look around at the many flags marking and honoring those who represented our great nation during all the wars and conflicts we faced and thank them for their service and sacrifices.”