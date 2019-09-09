American Pickers Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz are hoping to film episodes of their hit series throughout the area in November, according to Kourtney Myers, who works with the show on the History Channel.
“Our show is coming back to Pennsylvania in November and we’re looking for leads throughout the state, specifically interesting characters with interesting items and lots of them,” said Myers, who is a casting associate for Cineflix Media Inc. “We’d love to spread the word to people in your area.”
Myers said the way the organization finds people and collections for the show is through getting the word out so that people know the show is coming to town and can reach back out to them.
“We are looking for different, unusual, and unique items, too — something we’ve never seen before and with an interesting story,” said Myers.
American Pickers is a documentary series that explores the world of antique “picking” on the History Channel. The show follows Wolfe and Fritz as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques, she said.
“They are always excited to find sizable, unique collections and learn the interesting stories behind them,” she said.
Wolfe and Fritz seek to recycle and rescue forgotten relics.
Along the way, the Pickers seek to meet characters with exceptional items, Myers said. The pair hopes to give historically significant objects a new lease on life, while learning a thing or two about America’s past along the way.
Anyone who has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the Pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through is asked to send their name, phone number, location and description of the collection with photos to:
americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 855-OLD-RUST (653-7878) or contact them on Facebook: @GotAPick.
Myers noted that Wolfe and Fritz only choose private collections so no stores, malls, flea markets, museums, auctions, businesses or anything open to the public is considered.