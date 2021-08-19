ST. MARYS — Families and community members are invited to enjoy some “high in the sky” good times at the St. Marys Municipal Airport Saturday.
The American Spirit Aviation Festival will offer breakfast, plane rides, vendors, children’s activities and more all day Saturday at 119 Airport Road.
St. Marys Airport Authority Chairman Bill Laird said the “Fly-in, Drive-in” pancake breakfast kicks off the day from 7:30-10:30 a.m. For $8, it includes juice, coffee, pancakes, sausage and eggs. Proceeds benefit the airport.
The opening ceremony will happen at 9 a.m., featuring the national anthem and Crystal Fire Department.
The Elk County Cruisers group also hosts its annual car show at the aviation festival each year. This will be the 11th show, with registration from 9:30 a.m.-noon, and the show from noon-4 p.m., said Laird. Same-day sign ups are $10.
The car show typically welcomes around 200 cars, according to a previous Courier Express article.
The festival also welcomes several vendors each year. Some in previous years have included U.S. Air Force recruiters, the Civil Air Patrol and arts and crafts and food booths.
Traditionally, the Elk County Flyers group will again host airplane rides for $40 per person. Denny Caruso of Caruso Air Service will head up the biplane rides.
Similarly to the 2020 Aviation Festival, there will be a bouncy house provided for children, Laird said.
This is not only a way for the airport to support the community, but its a way for the community to support the airport as well.