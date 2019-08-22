ST MARYS — Families and community members are invited to enjoy some "high in the sky" good times at the St. Marys Municipal Airport Saturday.
The annual American Spirit Aviation Festival will take place from 8 a.m.-4 p.m., with the opening ceremony beginning at 9 a.m.
SMMA Manager Joe Kerchinski said the “Kids Zone,” provided by Erie Bounce, is new this year, and will offer children-related activities like a bouncy house.
A U.S. Air Force recruiter from DuBois will attend, Kerchinski said, and there will be parachuters who will conduct demonstrations.
The Elk County Cruisers group also hosts a well-attended classic car show at the festival each year.
“We are expecting about 200 cars,” Kerchinski said.
The day also includes a 5k Run starting at 9 a.m., which typically attracts about 20-25 runners. However, Kerchinski says, if they don't have more participation this year, they will not hold the race.
Denny Caruso with the SMMA will offer helicopter or biplane rides, and the Elk County Flyers group will offer airplane rides as well. The Civil Air Patrol, arts and crafts and food vendors will be in attendance.
Kerchinski recently worked hard soliciting donations for the festival's “Fly-In-Drive-In Pancake Breakfast,” which is held from 8-10:30 a.m. Breakfast is $8 and children 12 years of age or younger eat for $5.
There are more than 20 confirmed vendors, some of whom participated in previous years, and others that haven't been confirmed, Kerchinski says.
The SMMA is located at 159 Cessna Road in St. Marys. For more information, call 814-834, 1533.