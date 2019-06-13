PUNXSUTAWNEY — Jacob J. Byler, 21, of Punxsutawney, faces charges of theft, receiving stolen property and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle following a June 7 incident.
Byler faces a July 2 preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline Mizerock.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Punxsutawney Borough Police Officers Frank Wittenburg, Jr. and Keaton Mohney were on patrol at the parking lot at the Midway Inn in Punxsutawney when they spotted a dark grey Nissan Rogue with air bags deployed, the hood dislodged and the back fender scratched and bent. The car also showed visible signs of grass and mud debris.
The officers determined that the car belonged to Benjamin and Emily Martin and the bartender at the Midway Inn told them that there was an Amish man at the bar who could have driven the vehicle.
The officers made contact with Byler outside the Midway Inn and Byler reportedly told them that he took the car. It was reported that he said he was looking for a ride at the neighbors’ house and noticed the keys in the car. He reportedly said he took the car and allegedly lost control of the vehicle before visiting a Uni-Mart and proceeding to the Midway Inn.
According to the affidavit, Byler was placed under arrest and bail is set at $40,000.