ST. MARYS — The downtown Amphitheater project, Northern Pennsylvania Regional College and Parks and Recreation plans were all visitor topics at the St. Marys City Council meeting Monday.
NPRCJocelyn Bash, Northern Pennsylvania Regional College student success specialist for Elk and Cameron counties, said they have been going around to different clubs and groups in the community, ensuring they know about opportunities that exist in “their own backyard.”
NPRC allows students to complete degrees locally, making them accessible and affordable at the Community Education Center in St. Marys. NPRC offers classes at 26 other locations across nine counties. It offers classes for $185 per credit, in comparison to state schools that are at $350-$400 per credit, Bash adds. Eligible high school juniors and seniors can also take classes for $60 per credit.
“It’s achievable because students can stay here and finish degrees here,” she said. “It’s not online because not everyone learns well that way. We wanted to bring that face-to-face option.”
NPRC Workforce Development specialist Terry Hinton said her job is on the workforce side of things, a program that has been ongoing for about a year and a half now. Hinton’s service area includes Elk, Cameron, Potter and McKean counties, and one of her first tasks was to gather some powdered metal industry leaders.
NPRC is currently offering an “Introduction to Powder Metallurgy, Part I” until Dec. 17. Part II of the course will begin in the spring.
Parks and RecreationCity of St. Marys Parks and Recreation Manager Dani Schneider discussed sending out a 2020 youth-sponsorship letter to around 160 local businesses to raise funds for summer programs. There will be 13 additional ones next year such as dance clubs and arts and education programs, split between Memorial and Benzinger parks.
The parks’ current feasibility study will be updated in 2020, Schneider said. She also addressed the big leak in the St. Marys Community Pool this past summer, causing 23,000 gallons of water to be used in two months. They hope to repair the leak in the spring and create a five-year plan to raise funds for a “true staple” in the town.
Redevelopment
AuthorityEric Wonderling of the St. Marys Redevelopment Authority gave Council an update on the Amphitheater project, a partnership effort with the City of St. Marys’ new downtown park.
Wonderling said the RDA has collected $50,703 through fundraising efforts.
More than a year ago, the City gave the RDA funds to purchase the Depot Street lot for the project. Businesses in the storefront bordering the downtown park were asked to relocate. The RDA gave each tenant $700 toward moving costs, Wonderling said.
The RDA voted at its Monday meeting to sell the property to the City, so that the buildings can be torn down, and the RDA can focus on fundraising efforts.
Council members said they appreciated the communication and collaborative effort from the RDA.