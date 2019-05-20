AmServ DuSAN Community Ambulance of DuBois received its accreditation as a certified training institute last fall, and has since held three emergency medical technician (EMT) courses.
May 19-25 marks the fourth annual National EMS Week, which brings people together to honor medical personnel and those who ensure the health and safety of their communities.
DuSAN has been teaching certification classes for several years, said Director of Compliance and Education Dawn Buck. Previously, though, it could only offer them through other institutes.
All emergency medical services (EMS) certification classes to become an emergency medical responder (EMR), Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) or Advanced Emergency Medical Technician (AEMT) must be completed through an accredited training institute, Buck said.
Now that its is an accredited Pennsylvania Department of Health institution, DuSAN can hold certification classes at a lesser cost, with lower student minimums and its own curriculum, Buck said.
The first course, which began Jan. 22 and ends in June, is for advanced EMTs, Buck said, and has 11 students. The classes run two days a week for six months. A class for EMT beginners that started March 18 has 21 students.
DuSAN also started an EMT class at Jeff Tech (Jefferson County Vocational Technical School) Jan. 23. Six students studying a health-related profession are participating.
“We have had very positive feedback,” she said. “We offer a lot of DuSAN instructors with a lot of different perspectives and expertise.”
One of the instructors is a high school teacher in St. Marys, Buck said, while another is an advanced EMT. Six instructors are paramedics.
DuSAN has been “working from the ground up” with these courses, since they were given a curriculum before, and now are figuring it out on their own, Buck said.
“Now we will know what to do for future classes,” she adds.
Those who are interested can follow the Amserv DuSAN Community Ambulance Facebook page or call 814-375-9290.