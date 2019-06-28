AmServ DuSAN Community Ambulance will host a blood drive next week, doing its part to stop the shortage of life -saving donations during the summer months.
DuSAN’s drive, benefiting the Community Blood Bank of Northwest Pennsylvania and Western New York, will be held from 1-5 p.m. at its Beaver Drive station July 2.
Director of Compliance and Education Dawn Buck said the Erie blood bank is the sole provider to all Penn Highlands Healthcare facilities, including DuBois, Elk Brookville and Clearfield locations. Donating to the CBB helps blood stay within the local communities.
Summer is a difficult time for donations, with the Community Blood Bank seeing around a 30 percent decrease in donations during those months, according to a DuSAN news release. Regular donors are traveling and enjoying other activities, which can lead to a dangerous situation for the local blood supply.
Buck says Penn Highlands DuBois approached them about a blood drive earlier this year.
“It was explained to us that the Penn Highlands facilities have been having difficulties locating local organizations to host blood drives for them, because of long-established relationships with other blood banks,” Buck said. “Of course, we were happy to help out.”
Being a local ambulance service, DuSAN aims to stay involved or host various events in the area, Buck says.
“We strive to support our community, because our community does so much for us,” she said. “This just seemed like a natural fit, helping out the blood bank that gives all the blood back to our local community.”
CBB Regional Mobile Drive Coordinator Kathy Hastings suggested DuSAN do the drive right before the weekend of July 4, since there is always a great need for blood around that time.
AmServ DuSAN is located at 835 Beaver Drive. For more information, call 814-375-9290 or visit the ARC at www.redcross.org.