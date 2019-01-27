AmServ LTD DuSAN Ambulance Executive Director Michael Federici told those at Saturday’s Greater DuBois Chamber of Commerce’s Business Bash that “it is an honor” to receive the 2018 Community Cup Award.
The Community Cup is given to a business, civic group, or non-profit organization which has shown positive and effective performance in community service.
“We’ve been in operation for 40 years now,” said Federici. “I’ve had the privilege and pleasure to work with the company for 24 of those 40 years. So to see it grow from where we were on Stockade Avenue, everybody knows where our old station was, to where we’re at on Beaver Drive now, we’ve grown from a very small number of employees to almost 50 now.”
Federici said without the employees, none of this would be happening.
“I’m honored by all them to be here,” Federici said. “It’s a pleasure to work with them. All of the things that we do happen because of them. And similar to the trucking industry, these guys work 24/7, really weird hours, they are all over the place. They go back and forth to Pittsburgh. They really have a lot of dedication and devotion to the company and it’s a pleasure to work with them. So thank you guys.”
Federici also acknowledged and thanked AmServ’s board of directors.
“It’s great working with you and you supporting my vision where we can take the company to is also what helped us get here,” said Federici.
Federici gave a special thank you to AmServ Director of Compliance and Education Dawn Buck and Deputy Director Josh McMinn, members of the board of directors.
“Without those two working side-by-side this also wouldn’t be able to happen,” he said.
The Community Cup was presented to AmServ by Chad Stone of Danone North America, last year’s recipient.
