While at home one night last week, I used my personal Facebook account to post a comment on a Houston, Texas, Facebook page that was discussing recent demonstrations, peaceful and otherwise.
What that comment actually said was wrong and offensive. People from Texas transmitted that comment to people in the DuBois area, and it has been reproduced and condemned, on local social media pages.
I am embarrassed and I sincerely regret having made the comment. I’ve embarrassed the newspaper and my co-workers. I’ve violated the trust the community places in us. I can only apologize to those I work with and to the community. I am sincerely sorry.
Because my comment was derogatory, I will not repeat it here. It has been presented as being racist in nature. That was not my intent. I had intended to criticize those of any race who use peaceful demonstrations to foment violence, rioting and looting.
I am sincerely sorry that I made that comment. It does not represent who I am or how I feel about the issue. Sadly, the comment on its face could be interpreted to imply that I endorse the very violence I was attempting to reject.
There is no excuse, however, for this. I have been in journalism for a half-century. I am supposed to write clearly, without room for differing interpretations. I failed at that. I apologize to anyone who was or is offended by that comment.
— David Sullens