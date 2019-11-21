PUNXSUTAWNEY — Alan Pedersen made his fourth appearance in Punxsutawney to offer advice regarding dealing with grief over the holiday season.
Pedersen is an award-winning singer/songwriter, recording artist, television host and creator of a video series. He is also a nationally recognized speaker on finding hope and rebuilding a life after loss.
Chris Gigliotti has been bringing Pedersen to Punxsutawney to talk about the grieving process since she attended one of his seminars two and half years after the death of her son. She explained that having him speak on several occasions has benefitted new people each time, but his seminars do draw repeat attendants too.
“Sometimes you’re in a different space mentally, and you need to hear it again,” Gigliotti said.
Gigliotti’s friend Anne Castaldo, or Tony’s Mom as she called herself, was also at the event. The two of them had met and become friends because their sons both died the same year. Castaldo lives in Connecticut, but came to help with the event.
“You get through grief one breath at at time, not one day at a time. It’s unique for everybody, and everybody’s got to find their own way to do it,” Castaldo said. “Just because our loved one dies does not mean our love stops.”
She said she and Gigliotti really bonded through their shared experiences through grief, and that life-long friends are made when you find someone who “gets it.”
Pedersen said the evening was a unique event. He said it was an organic event, where anybody was welcome to come who might be grieving a loss this holiday season. He said this type of event lends itself to bringing in more new people.
“Grief is Grief, pain is pain and grief always hurts the most when it’s yours,” Pedersen said.
That statement proved true by the end of the evening as emotions were running high, and everyone bonded over their own grief. The room was full of people who all understood each other’s pain to some degree, and could lean on one another for support after the evening of remembrance and learning.