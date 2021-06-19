BENEZETTE — Kathi and Vic DePasse, both retired teachers, and their son, Martin (Marty), make up Nuthatch Studios, a roadside family-owned and operated studio in Benezette. Each of the three artisans specializes in a different craft, displaying unique pieces for tourists and locals.
The family, from the south hills of Pittsburgh, all have a passion for art. Kathi, a Carnegie Mellon graduate in drawing, specializes mostly in drawing, painting, jewelry and pottery. Vic is known for making items like Christmas ornaments and cutting boards, while Marty — who is at the Benezette shop full time — is a woodcarver, one well-known in the area for his custom-made creations.
Marty receives all kinds of requests, he says, and has even created a life-size carving of a man’s dog, Mya, who visited the shop herself to model.
“You name it, I get the request for it,” he said.
Marty has created the trophies for the Benezette Bugle 5k Run/Walk, signs for weddings and businesses, axes for Civil War reenactors, seasonal items like pumpkins and one of his trademarks — walking sticks — into which he custom carves names or other requests.
Marty uses raw materials, like local trees that have been cut down. He said he is currently working on a project by the schoolhouse, adding that he was approached by Benezette Township to create a locally-themed carving.
“The township is aiming to support local artists,” he noted.
He even creates wasp nest carvings, one hanging in front of the studio building, which are successfully used to deter destructive carpenter bees.
Having always had an interest in woodworking and artistry, about 15 years ago, Marty carved an eagle using a stump at his cousin’s home, which is still there today, he says. He also participates in the Chainsaw Carvers Rendezvous in Ridgway.
The family steps away from the hustle and bustle of life to create everything hands-on at the shop, an addition to the hunting camp the family has been visiting for around 50 years.
Vic likes to do all sorts of “different things,” he says, like nuthatches and different flower boxes.
There is something for everyone at Nuthatch Studios, located at 8778 Route 555. Vic and Marty say they have experienced a deep appreciation by locals and tourists, and there is a “surprising” interest in artwork among residents.
People have a specific interest in items with rustic accents that are made out of organic material, Marty adds. He is refurbishing Kathi’s original kick wheel, which is 45 years old.
The DePasse family has had a positive experience in Benezette, said Vic, noting that people are always relaxed in such an outdoorsy community, never seeming to be “in a hurry.”
“People are really nice,” he said. “We have always had pleasant experiences.”
“It’s nice to have people look at what you’re doing,” adds Kathi of their work.
Marty noted that art can be a great outlet for people working through hard times.
Passionate potter Kathi explored different outlets during the COVID-19 pandemic when she was having issues with her kin, she said, such as “barrel firing” and Raku, a Japanese-style type of pottery. When the studio she worked in was closed, she began experimenting more at home.
Kathi is also hosting a virtual, one-person art show in Pittsburgh, “My Art in the Year of the Pandemic,” including 25 pieces of both pottery and 2D work, which can be viewed at www.wsccpgh.org.
Lately, she says she has done more ink and colored pencil drawings. The shop’s back wall displays her work, while several types of stoneware with different designs are for purchase, some using ingredients like citrus and banana peels.
Kathi’s maiden name is McCafferty, she notes, and she and Marty are Irish. Items in the shop also display Irish heritage and patterns, even Christmas ornaments with Gaelic phrases.
For more information, visit Nuthatch Studios on Facebook or call 814-787-4004.