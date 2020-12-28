ST. MARYS — The Diamond in St. Marys has been graced with a new tree this year — one that honors children gone too soon.
Organizer Patricia Greene said she has been wanting to put an “Angel Tree” downtown for a couple of years now.
Greene herself knows the grief that comes with losing children, having lost three of her own — Abby in 1977, David in 1980 and Danny in 2014.
The holidays can be particularly hard for people grieving the loss of a loved one, Greene said, and this was something extra to remind them they are not alone.
The 9-foot artificial tree honors everyone who has lost a child to something, Greene said, with each angel displaying the child’s name, their date of birth and date of death.
Greene belongs to a Facebook group for grieving parents, where she contacted a woman named Eileen Kneidel, who offered to make and donate the angels at no cost.
The tree is displaying around 40-44 angels, Greene said. Everyone who participated gathered on The Diamond Dec. 20 to hang their wooden angels, along with a tea light.
“People were just so touched and moved,” she said. “There were a lot of tears.”
The plan is to now do this each year, Greene said, and next year, the plan is to also have an infant tree for those lost at birth.
If someone would like to hang an ornament on the tree, they are welcome to, she noted. It will be up until Jan. 2.