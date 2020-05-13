DuBOIS — Three misdemeanor counts of cruelty to animals filed against former Sandy Township Zoning and Code Enforcement Officer James H. Keck, 61, DuBois, were bound over to Clearfield County Court following a preliminary hearing May 8 before District Judge Patrick Ford, DuBois.
Three felony counts of aggravated cruelty to animals — causing serious bodily injury or death were dismissed.
Sandy Township Police charged Keck, 287 Harold Bundy Road, on March 19 following the alleged incident which occurred at 6:53 p.m. March 17 on Harold Bundy Road in the township. He is accused of shooting his neighbor’s three cows with bird shot from a shotgun.
Unsecured bail was set at $1,000. Keck’s formal arraignment is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. May 27 in the Clearfield County Court Annex.