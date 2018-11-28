PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Jefferson County community will have the chance to visit with four-legged friends next weekend, while also enjoying several activities for a good cause.
The fifth annual Animal Rescue Benefit will be held at the Punxsutawney Moose Club #954, located at 656 South Main Street Extension, on Saturday, Dec. 8, benefiting “Just Us for the Animals.”
JUFTA, a spay-and-neuter and foster organization started in 2013, is operated out of Punxsutawney and New Bethlehem.
Melodie Petrovsky, who works at the Punxsutawney Moose Lodge and is also a JUFTA volunteer, said this is the year’s biggest fundraiser for both the Moose and the animals. More than $20,000 has been raised over the past four years.
“Pet Pictures with Santa” will be from 1-3 p.m., and a pet adoption “meet and greet” will take place from 4-6 p.m. Musical entertainment, presented by local artists, will begin at 6 p.m.
Each year, people “go crazy” over the traditional basket auction part of the fundraiser, which offers more than 150 items — all donated by the community, Petrovsky said. The auction opens Dec. 2 and ends the night of the fundraiser. She has already collected around 50 baskets.
Last year, the benefit raised about $7,000, she said. The five-year event has become a tradition, packing the Punxstuwney Moose Club with an estimated 200 people.
Foster animals that are available for adoption also make an appearance, and people can fill out an application if they wish, Petrovsky said.
Lynn Porada, a founder of JUFTA, holds fall fundraisers throughout the year, such as gun raffles and other small benefits, Petrovsky said. Many times, though, she ends up using her own funds and resources to pay for medical bills or necessities for animals.
“A lot of people in this area depend on her when it comes to animals,” Petrovsky said. “She never turns people away. She is always taking in cats.”
She also often deals with dogs or cats found by the local police, Petrovsky said, taking in every one that she can.
“In Punxsutawney, she is the only rescue we have,” she said. “It’s a pretty big area between here and the other rescues. She covers the entire area herself.”
The community is also very generous when it comes to this benefit, Petrovsky said. Places such as Laska’s Pizza donate almost 20 pizzas, and the musicians all volunteer their time to attend.
For more information, visit the JUFTA Facebook page or email justusfta@gmail.com to find out how to help.
Donations can also be mailed to: Punxsutawney Moose Club, 656 S. Main St. Ext., Punxsutawney, PA 15767.
