REYNOLDSVILLE — Annie’s Hometown Restaurant in Reynoldsville will offer a back to school special aimed at making the change from summer schedules to the more hectic fall and winter months less stressful for area families.
Offered will be $1 meals for children 10 and under.
This special will be offered before school starts again for the fall, from August 13 to 17 and August 20 to 22, say owners Anna and Brian Miller.
The Millers have children of their own and say they realize how stressful back to school time can be for parents. They believe, they say, it is important to make sure families get to spend time together before jumping back in to hectic fall schedules.
“It’s so hard nowadays for families,” Anna Miller said about managing time and money.
She said families often face a variety of increased stresses as school starts each fall. Most families need both parents working to make enough money to pay for everything today, she said, and school starting again means having to buy back-to-school supplies, and for many families fall sports equipment too.
Fall sports also mean having to manage time to make sure all the children in a family get to their respective practices and club meetings as well. This can make it hard for families to find the time to just sit down for a meal together, she said.
“Going out to eat was a treat growing up because of the cost,” Miller said.
With the special, she said she wants to give families the chance to have a nice night out before school starts without having to worry about the costs as much.
“If we can make one family happy, and give them a memory, then we’re happy,” Miller said.
The goal of the special is to give families an opportunity to sit down together and make good memories before diving back into the hectic routine during the school year.
Anna Miller also explained that she hopes to have more specials geared toward children in the future. During the school years she would like to find other ways to help families at a low cost. She is considering having children bring their report cards to the restaurant for a reward. She doesn’t want to focus on the students getting A’s, though. She wants to reward any grades received for the effort the students put forth, explaining that a lower grade doesn’t always mean less effort.