RIDGWAY — Ridgway’s got the winter blues again.
On Jan. 12, from 4 until 10 p.m., the annual Blues and Brews festival returns to the Ridgway Firemen’s Lot on North Broad Street.
“It’s a unique venue to have an outdoor, winter setting,” organizer Michelle Bogacki with the Ridgway Heritage Council, which is putting on the event this year, said. “It benefits a community project and it’s nice to have something in the winter.”
Tickets for the event, which are on sale for $20 at the Ridgway-Elk County Chamber of Commerce Welcome Center on Main Street, largely just cover the cost to hold the event, but any additional proceeds go back into the community.
“We don’t know what that (project) is yet, because we don’t know the budget ahead of time,” Bogacki said. “The tickets cover our cost and we go from there.”
This year, entertainment will be provided Mick Hayes and Wreck Loose.
Beyond the music, the event will feature vendors, food, cocoa and coffee, and raffles. Fire stations will also be available for attendees to get warm and camp chairs are welcome.
“Everyone dresses warm and comes out on a winter day,” Bogacki said. “It’s a lot of fun. It’s one of the first events of the year.”
Bogacki said the goal is to eventually hold regular festivals featuring music and other attractions throughout the year.
“The Heritage Council has a winter music festival and they have the Tasting in the Wilds in the summer,” she noted. “The ultimate goal is to have a bluegrass event in the fall to tie in with the chamber Flavors of Fall.”
The event, now in its fifth year, is limited to those age 21 and over.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.