The annual Car Cruz-In, a day of fun for car enthusiasts of all ages, was first started in 2012 by Bud and Eva McKee to benefit the DuBois Relay For Life.
Initially, it was held in the DuBois Area Middle School parking lot as part of the annual Relay For Life event, said Eva McKee.
“Since there was not enough room in the park, we chose to hold it at the school,” said Eva. “The first year, as with most events, is a learning experience.”
The next year the organizers chose to hold the Car Cruz-In in the Penelec parking lot on Liberty Boulevard, once again, during the Relay For Life event, she said.
After that, they decided to host the Car Cruz-In as a separate fundraiser from the DuBois Relay For Life.
“We chose to host the event in the DuBois City Park,” said Eva. “With the blessing of the DuBois City Council, we were approved to host the Cruz-In there and have the cars in the grass on display for all to come and see. We are very thankful the city gives us their blessing every year to host this in the park.”
Saturday’s event will mark the eighth annual event. In 2016, the McKees had to cancel the Cruz-In because of inclement weather.
Over the years, the Cruz-In has raised a total of $3,183.56 for the American Cancer Society’s DuBois Relay For Life, said McKee.
She said “all kinds of ‘wheels’ come to the event,” including farm tractors, motorcycles, four-wheelers, golf carts, a clown mobile, cars, trucks and more.
The Cruz-In kicks off the Relay For Life each year and all money raised goes toward the 2020 DuBois Relay For Life, said McKee.
Registration starts at 2 p.m. in the DuBois City Park. The Cruz-In will be held from 3-6 p.m. There is a $5 registration fee for anyone who wants to register a car, truck, van, motorcycle, lawn tractor, side-by-side, four-wheeler, or fire truck.
“This event is open to anything with wheels,” said McKee. “If you like to ride around on it, then bring it for display.”
McKee said the event is not judged.
“We just ask that the public comes out and votes for their favorite set of ‘wheels’ with monetary donations,” said McKee. “This is how we raise our money besides the registration fee.”
New to this year’s event — any child who wants to bring out their power wheels to display may do so, said McKee.
“They will be able to make one lap around the area of the Car Cruz-In and then put their ‘wheels’ on display, also,” she said.
There will be a DJ, a basket raffle, car trivia, 50/50, and food available for purchase. Also there will be Kountry Bumpkins kettle corn, Serene Bean and Kim McDonald from State Farm will host the DUI simulator.
“This event is open to the public and we look forwarding to seeing you there,” said McKee.
In case of inclement weather, the rain date is scheduled for Oct. 13.
For more information, follow the event on Facebook — DuBois Relay Car Cruz-In, or call 814-236-2327 or 814-577-5924.